DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.42% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $529.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.