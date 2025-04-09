Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.07 and last traded at $114.55. 3,360,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,319,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.