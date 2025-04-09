Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $73.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Greif’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. The trade was a 7.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

