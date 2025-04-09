Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.