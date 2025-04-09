Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $422,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

