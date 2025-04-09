Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $472,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

