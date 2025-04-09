Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $511,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $451.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $442.89 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

