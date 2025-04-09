Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,764 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PROS were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROS by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 80,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROS by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 390,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

