Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.