Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 3852816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

