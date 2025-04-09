Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform” Rating

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

EMN stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

