Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $76.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of EIX opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

