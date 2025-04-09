Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.39% of Elastic worth $244,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,839,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.