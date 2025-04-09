ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 27,700 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of NGL Energy Partners worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,470. This represents a 2.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

