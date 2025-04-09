ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,325 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 592,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 467,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 277,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $541.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

