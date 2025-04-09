ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $126.65 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.