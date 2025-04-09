ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 731,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,565 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,298,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

