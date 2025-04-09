ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

WMS stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.39 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

