ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE EPD opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

