Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,906 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

