Emera (TSE:EMA) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.73 and last traded at C$56.96. 271,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,469,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

