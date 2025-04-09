Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 299.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $45,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

