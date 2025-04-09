Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.72.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $89.36 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

