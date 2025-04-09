Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.54. 126,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 495,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Endava by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

