Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 102582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

