Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 10,280,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,033,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

