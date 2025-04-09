Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) COO Christopher Wiese Sells 20,530 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $14,576.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,194,131 shares in the company, valued at $847,833.01. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,412 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $5,595.68.

NRGV opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRGV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

