Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 23.4% – Here’s Why

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 7,073,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,405,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enovix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

