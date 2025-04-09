Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.84% of Entergy worth $274,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

