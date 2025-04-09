Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

