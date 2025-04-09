Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,891 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $101,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $18,908,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 5.6 %

WST stock opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average of $292.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.35 and a fifty-two week high of $394.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

