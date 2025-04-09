Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,049 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.83% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $74,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

