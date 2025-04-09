Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 144,949 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 14.20% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $95,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 812,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

