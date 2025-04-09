Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Tyler Technologies worth $87,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $520.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.09. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

