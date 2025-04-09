Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $93.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $93,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

