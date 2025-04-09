Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.10 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Gartner worth $97,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

