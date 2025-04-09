Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,932 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $76,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 149.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 482,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 289,316 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FITB opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

