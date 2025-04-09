Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 207.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $102,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

