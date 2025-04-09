Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aflac worth $83,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

