Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,224 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Waste Connections worth $80,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN opened at $183.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

