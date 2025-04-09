Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,530 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Entegris worth $89,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 33,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,383,000 after buying an additional 295,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.