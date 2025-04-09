Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Epwin Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Epwin Group Price Performance

EPWN stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

