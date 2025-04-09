Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 519.0% increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPWN traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.35 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,641. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Epwin Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epwin Group will post 10.9925293 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

