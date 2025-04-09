Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of Equifax worth $513,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.