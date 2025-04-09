Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 37,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $740.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $873.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. This represents a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

