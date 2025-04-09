Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Q1 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp analyst D. Turkaly anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Citizens Jmp has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Citizens Jmp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Teleflex stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.24. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $125.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teleflex by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10,764.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 85,574 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

