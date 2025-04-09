Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.33 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 146639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$932.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

