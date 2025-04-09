Estabrook Capital Management Has $125,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.