Estabrook Capital Management Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.91 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

