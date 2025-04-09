Estabrook Capital Management Sells 20,576 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the quarter. FRP accounts for about 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management owned 1.29% of FRP worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FRP by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPH opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.76 million, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP Company Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

